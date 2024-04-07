IPL 2024: Yash Thakur’s Fifer Powers Lucknow to 33-Run Triumph over Gujarat

Titans came with an attacking bowling plan on a damp pitch which saw an uneven bounce right from the start of the match. They bowled on the hard length and kept the ball away from both batters. Rahul, who loves to play cut and drive shots suffered difficulties in scoring against Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. Mohit Sharma on the other hand mixed his pace well without giving much room to score. It was a good display of bowling from the Titans’ bowlers as LSG after the end of ten overs scored 74 for two with Rahul and Stoinis found difficulties in scoring boundaries.

From 18 for 2 in the third over, the third-wicket pairing of Rahul and Stoinis had bolted together a stocky partnership worth 73 from 62 balls - but LSG's skipper departed trying to take on Darshan Nalkande, brought on at fourth change by Titans. Rahul was looking to hit down the ground but it didn't come on to the bat and he was well held by Rahul Tewatia several yards in from the rope at long-on. A score of 33 off 31, with only three boundaries with a strike rate of 106.45.

It was a big wicket for the Titans’ as the big partnership ended courtesy of a poor shot selection from Rahul. Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad for the Titans’ were exceptional with the ball as they made it difficult for LSG to score runs in the middle overs.