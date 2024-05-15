IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow by 19 Runs To Stay Alive in Playoffs Race

But Arshad had other ideas, striking Kuldeep for a four and six each, before giving the same treatment to Ishant. Arshad used the long handle well to put DC under more pressure by hitting Khaleel for two sixes and a four. Yudhvir Singh also gave him support by taking a four and six off Rasikh Salam, before holing out to long-off against Khaleel. Arshad then muscled Rasikh down the ground for six, before getting his fifty in 25 balls, to keep LSG in the hunt by bringing the equation to 29 runs off 12 balls.

Ravi Bishnoi was run out by a throw from Jake Fraser-McGurk in the deep as Mukesh gave only six runs in the 19th over. Rasikh nailed his fuller and slower balls to defend 23 runs in the final over to give DC a narrow win.