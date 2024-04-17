IPL 2024: Career Marred by Injuries, but RR’s Kuldeep Sen Still Keeps Fighting

Kuldeep Sen's journey in the IPL has been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. His memorable debut in 2022 against the Lucknow Super Giants saw him defending 15 runs in the last over and striking Quinton de Kock with a delivery at 146.3kph. Ending the season with 8 wickets from 7 matches, including his best performance of 4/20, Kuldeep seemed poised for success. However, the following year brought disappointment as he played only two matches and remained wicketless.

The setbacks continued further, as Kuldeep grappled with injuries that plagued his performance, spending much of his time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Anthony shed light on the challenges Kuldeep faced.