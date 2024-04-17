IPL 2024: Career Marred by Injuries, but RR’s Kuldeep Sen Still Keeps Fighting

As cricket coach Aril Anthony recalls his protégé, Kuldeep Sen's journey, following another decent outing at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), he tells The Quint:
He began with no experience. Tall, and with a knack for medium-pace bowling, he caught my attention early on. When I saw him bowl, I believed that with some practice, he could succeed. It took a while, but he worked hard for years to get where he is now.Aril Anthony
In the absence of overseas pacer Nandre Burger and experienced Sandeep Sharma, Rajasthan Royals entrusted Kuldeep Sen with opportunities in their last three games. Although the match against Gujarat Titans on 10 April 10 might have resulted in a defeat, Sen delivered a three-wicket haul, validating Rajasthan's faith in him. In subsequent matches against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, the Madhya Pradesh-born continued to make an impact, claiming three wickets across both games.
Yet, Anthony is not particularly impressed, owing to Sen's economy rate of 10.16 runs per over.
I would say he has performed average in the three matches he has played so far. I wouldn't say he has done too good because his economy hasn't been great. However, cricket is a game of experience; the more you play, the better you understand how to prepare for future matches. This is how one learns to take wickets whilst keeping a tight economy.Aril Anthony
Memorable IPL Debut
Kuldeep Sen's journey in the IPL has been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. His memorable debut in 2022 against the Lucknow Super Giants saw him defending 15 runs in the last over and striking Quinton de Kock with a delivery at 146.3kph. Ending the season with 8 wickets from 7 matches, including his best performance of 4/20, Kuldeep seemed poised for success. However, the following year brought disappointment as he played only two matches and remained wicketless.
The setbacks continued further, as Kuldeep grappled with injuries that plagued his performance, spending much of his time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
Anthony shed light on the challenges Kuldeep faced.
Sometimes, using the wrong technique can lead to more injuries. Last year was tough for him because of this. Even during his Ranji Trophy matches, his front foot bending caused an ankle injury. But he's been working on fixing that.Aril Anthony
Shifting Base From Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu
Ahead of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, Kuldeep, who hails from Rewa, opted to switch his base from Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu. The rationale was not made public, although Anthony believes it might have to do with a lack of communication with the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).
I don't have the exact details of what went down with the MPCA, but from what I know, Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit had reached out to him when he was initially left out of the squad, because he was playing for India at that time. Then, when he was headed to the NCA, maybe he did not communicate with Chandrakant Pandit. He informed me about his decision to join Tamil Nadu only after he had already made up his mind.Aril Anthony
Humble Beginnings
Kuldeep's cricketing journey, which began in 2010, holds humble origins. Born into a family where his father worked as a barber, Kuldeep initially attended a government school opposite Aril Anthony's academy.
Anthony reminisced, "He used to come to the ground and told me that sir, I want to join the academy." However, Kuldeep's father initially opposed his cricketing aspirations, wanting his son to focus on studies. It wasn't until Kuldeep required financial support for a tournament that his father discovered his son's passion for cricket.
His father didn't want him to play cricket. He was first selected for the district team. He had to go to Singrauli for the inter-district games. It was only when Kuldeep needed money for travelling that his father came to know that Kuldeep wanted to play cricket. He used to come to practice sessions both in the morning and evening. He would do whatever he was asked to. Kuldeep is a dedicated player, and dedication has taken him to this level.Kuldeep Sen
Pace Is Kuldeep’s Greatest Strength
As Kuldeep takes center stage in the IPL, his childhood coach emphasises his exceptional ability to consistently clock over 140 kmph. Yet, Anthony underscores that there's still room for growth, particularly in adapting his approach for the fast-paced T20 format.
I believe his greatest strength is his speed. He regularly bowls over 140 kmph. But he still needs to figure out how to protect himself in T20 matches. It's a big stage he is on.Aril Anthony
Anthony is optimistic about Kuldeep's learning prospects, especially within the IPL camp, where he's surrounded by renowned players and coaches.
He can pick up a lot from the experienced players from other countries. There's Trent Boult and Rajasthan Royals' bowling coach Shane Bond. Last time, they had Lasith Malinga in their team. Kuldeep has a golden opportunity to refine his skills.Aril Anthony
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)