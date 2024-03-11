IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Rope in Phil Salt as Jason Roy’s Replacement

Despite being one of the few positives in a forgettable 2023 season for Delhi, he found no takers in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai last year. Roped in by KKR at his reserve price of Rs 1.50 crore, Salt scored two consecutive T20I centuries against the West Indies in December last year. His 119 off 57 balls, where he reached his century in 48 balls, during the fourth T20I at Trinidad, is also the joint-fastest ton for England and the highest score in the format made by a batter from his country.

Salt had recent stints with Pretoria Capitals in the second season of SA20, before moving on to play for Desert Vipers in the ILT20.