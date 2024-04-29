IPL 2024: Salt Makes Delhi Capitals Repent Releasing Him as KKR Win by 7 Wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) openers continued to dominate as Phil Salt hammered a 33-ball 68 in the opening partnership of 79 runs which propelled them to a seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Monday (29 April).

Phil Salt, who was previously a part of DC, had gone unsold in the auction for IPL 2024 held in December 2023, but Kolkata Knight Riders got his services for a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore after his countryman Jason Roy opted out of the tournament citing “personal reasons”. Since then, the star wicket-keeper batter didn't disappoint and hammered his fourth half-century of the season on Monday. Salt and Sunil Narine ended the powerplay at 79 for no loss. Lizaad Williams' first over went for 23, with Phil Salt doing the bulk of the damage before Narine whipped away a last-ball four.