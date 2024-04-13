IPL 2024: Hits & Misses From Week 3 – From Revival of MI to RCB’s Frail Bowling

As the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) enters its fourth week, the landscape of the tournament has begun to take shape. With nine teams having completed at least five matches and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) having participated in four fixtures thus far, the strengths and weaknesses of the teams are becoming clearer. The third week of the tournament was not without its fair share of drama, glitz and excitement.

Now, as we embark on the fourth week of action, let's take a retrospective look at the hits & misses from the past week: