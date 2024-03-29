IPL 2024: Hits & Misses From Week 1 – Weekly Roundup

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) burst into action with a clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on 22 March.

In the ensuing days, fans were treated to many thrilling encounters and instances of individual brilliance, ranging from Virat Kohli's comeback to Riyan Parag's resurgence.

With a week having swiftly passed and all of the 10 franchises having unfurled their flags in their season openers, let us analyse the hits and misses from the first week: