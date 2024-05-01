IPL 2024: He Had Pain in His Sides – KL Rahul On Mayank Yadav's Exit Against MI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav exited the field due to injury after delivering figures of 1 for 31 in 3.1 overs during the match against Mumbai Indians at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, 30 April.
The exact nature of the injury remains undisclosed, but LSG captain KL Rahul provided some clarification. Mentioning Mayank's injury, Rahul explained that the bowler was feeling discomfort in his sides, prompting him to suggest Mayank take a break.
“He had some pain in his sides. He said thoda dukh raha hai. So, I asked him to go out," revealed KL.
“He is useful for us. We need to take care of him. He bowled wide yorkers and slower bumpers today which was good to see. We are giving him a free hand,” he added.
Mayank returned for Lucknow side after missing five matches due to a soreness in the lower abdominal area.
LSG Head Coach Justin Langer, too, spoke about Mayank's condition, noting that the pacer's rehabilitation had been flawless. However, it seemed that Mayank was experiencing soreness in the same area.
“Looks like he's sore in the same spot, his rehab's been absolutely perfect, he bowled pain-free in the last few week or so, he's looked in great condition,” said Langer.
"We'll have a scan and we'll find out tomorrow," he added.
