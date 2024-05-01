IPL 2024: He Had Pain in His Sides – KL Rahul On Mayank Yadav's Exit Against MI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav exited the field due to injury after delivering figures of 1 for 31 in 3.1 overs during the match against Mumbai Indians at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, 30 April.

The exact nature of the injury remains undisclosed, but LSG captain KL Rahul provided some clarification. Mentioning Mayank's injury, Rahul explained that the bowler was feeling discomfort in his sides, prompting him to suggest Mayank take a break.