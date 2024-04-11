IPL 2024: Lost Grip after Surgery – Rashid Khan Admits after Match-Winning Knock

After spearheading a remarkable partnership with Rahul Tewatia to clinch a thrilling 3-wicket victory for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, 10 April , Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan revealed that he had faced difficulties with ball control following a minor lower-back surgery in November 2023.
“I haven't bowled much in the last 3-4 months after the surgery and I just lost a bit of grip on the ball,” Rashid revealed at the post-match presentation.
The 25-year-old added that the practice session following GT's previous game played a significant role in his resurgence to top form. “I had a good session after the last game and it really helped me to get back to my best. I really enjoyed my bowling today,” he added.
Rashid, whose quickfire 24 runs off 11 balls played a crucial role in GT's victory, emphasised that securing the win holds greater satisfaction for him than his bowling figures of 1/18.
“Winning the game is more pleasing for me. Happy that I landed the ball where I wanted today and that gave me energy with the bat as well maybe,” the spinner said.
“It was just a matter of hitting 3-4 sixes and you need to stay positive,” he concluded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)