ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024: Lost Grip after Surgery – Rashid Khan Admits after Match-Winning Knock

IPL 2024|After guiding GT to a 3-wicket win, Rashid Khan said that he lost grip on the ball after lower-back surgery

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

After spearheading a remarkable partnership with Rahul Tewatia to clinch a thrilling 3-wicket victory for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, 10 April , Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan revealed that he had faced difficulties with ball control following a minor lower-back surgery in November 2023.

“I haven't bowled much in the last 3-4 months after the surgery and I just lost a bit of grip on the ball,” Rashid revealed at the post-match presentation.

The 25-year-old added that the practice session following GT's previous game played a significant role in his resurgence to top form. “I had a good session after the last game and it really helped me to get back to my best. I really enjoyed my bowling today,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rashid, whose quickfire 24 runs off 11 balls played a crucial role in GT's victory, emphasised that securing the win holds greater satisfaction for him than his bowling figures of 1/18.

“Winning the game is more pleasing for me. Happy that I landed the ball where I wanted today and that gave me energy with the bat as well maybe,” the spinner said.

“It was just a matter of hitting 3-4 sixes and you need to stay positive,” he concluded.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×