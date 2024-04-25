IPL 2024: Every Day I’m on the Field, I Feel Better – Rishabh Pant on Comeback

Following his pivotal innings of 88 runs from just 43 balls that secured a 4-run victory over the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant expressed his growing confidence with every outing on the field.
Pant, who returned to action this IPL after a 14-month hiatus due to a near-fatal car accident in December 2022, spoke about his commitment to giving his all on the field. He revealed his love for being in the thick of the action, stating, “Everyday that I'm in the middle, I feel better. Every hour on the field matters, I love being on the field. I try to give it my 100% and it takes some time sometimes.”
“I think the first six in the match gives me confidence in the game. The more time I spend in the centre, the better I feel,” Pant said at the post match presentation.
Explaining his decision to entrust Rasikh Salam with the ball for the crucial penultimate over, Pant emphasised his belief in backing a player who is performing well during the match.
Nortje was having a tough time. T20 is a funny game, after 14-15 overs the ball was coming on nicely. So we wanted to trust Rasikh, always trust someone who is bowling well in a game.
“I think it is about instincts as a captain, it will come off sometimes. Happy it worked today. Surely at 43/3, we wanted to just keep going and target their main spinners. If we get something, we will take it on and keep rotating the strike,” he concluded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)