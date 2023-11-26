IPL 2024: Full List of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Players Released & Retained

Six players have been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, including uncapped Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi and England batter Harry Brook.

Meanwhile, Brook—who was purchased for an incredible INR 13.25 crores—was freed by SRH. Even though he scored 190 runs in 11 matches, including a century, he was unable to live up to the hype in the 2023 IPL.

Tyagi, a right-arm fast bowler, was released by the team after receiving little playing time. Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, and Akeal Hosein have all been released by SRH. As of right now, KKR has a purse of INR 32.5 crore, while SRH has INR 34 crore left over.