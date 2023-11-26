Join Us On:
IPL 2024: Full List of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Players Released & Retained

#IPL2024 | Ahead of the upcoming auction, #RCB have released Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood.

The Quint
Published
IPL
IPL 2024: Full List of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Players Released & Retained
The Faf du Plesis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore has let go of all-rounder Harshal Patel, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood ahead of the IPL 2024 auctions.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:

IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Players Retained

  1. Faf Du Plessis (c)

  2. Glenn Maxwell

  3. Virat Kohli

  4. Rajat Patidar

  5. Anuj Rawat

  6. Dinesh Karthik

  7. Suyash Prabhudessai

  8. Will Jacks

  9. Mahipal Lomror

  10. Karn Sharma

  11. Manoj Bhandage

  12. Mayank Dagar

  13. Vyshak Vijay Kumar

  14. Akash Deep

  15. Mohammed Siraj

  16. Reece Topley

  17. Himanshu Sharma

  18. Rajan Kumar

IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Players Released

  1. Wanindu Hasaranga

  2. Harshal Patel

  3. Finn Allen

  4. Josh Hazlewood

  5. Michael Bracewell

  6. David Willey

  7. Wayne Parnell

  8. Sonu Yadav

  9. Avinash Singh

  10. Siddharth Kaul

  11. Kedhar Jadhav

