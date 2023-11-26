IPL 2024: Full List of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Players Released & Retained

The Faf du Plesis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore has let go of all-rounder Harshal Patel, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood ahead of the IPL 2024 auctions.
Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:
IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Players Retained
Faf Du Plessis (c)
Glenn Maxwell
Virat Kohli
Rajat Patidar
Anuj Rawat
Dinesh Karthik
Suyash Prabhudessai
Will Jacks
Mahipal Lomror
Karn Sharma
Manoj Bhandage
Mayank Dagar
Vyshak Vijay Kumar
Akash Deep
Mohammed Siraj
Reece Topley
Himanshu Sharma
Rajan Kumar
IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Players Released
Wanindu Hasaranga
Harshal Patel
Finn Allen
Josh Hazlewood
Michael Bracewell
David Willey
Wayne Parnell
Sonu Yadav
Avinash Singh
Siddharth Kaul
Kedhar Jadhav
