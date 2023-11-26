IPL 2024: Full List of Rajasthan Royals' Players Released & Retained

The Rajasthan Royals have released West Indies duo Jason Holder and Obed McCoy. Earlier this week, Rajasthan announced that top-order hitter Devdutt Padikkal was traded to the Lucknow Super Giants, with pacer Avesh Khan joining the team in exchange. RR have retained a total of 12 Indian players and five foreign players.

The team has retained its captain, Sanju Samson; spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal; Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma and Kuldeep Sen.

RR's remaining purse is currently INR 14.5 crore.