IPL 2024: Full List of Rajasthan Royals' Players Released & Retained

#IPL2024 | #RajasthanRoyals have retained a total of 12 Indian players and five foreign players.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
The Rajasthan Royals have released West Indies duo Jason Holder and Obed McCoy. Earlier this week, Rajasthan announced that top-order hitter Devdutt Padikkal was traded to the Lucknow Super Giants, with pacer Avesh Khan joining the team in exchange. RR have retained a total of 12 Indian players and five foreign players.

The team has retained its captain, Sanju Samson; spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal; Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma and Kuldeep Sen.

RR's remaining purse is currently INR 14.5 crore.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:

IPL 2024 Rajasthan Royals - Players Retained

  1. Sanju Samson

  2. Ravichandra Ashwin

  3. Yuzvendra Chahal

  4. Prasidh Krishna

  5. Navdeep Saini

  6. Avesh Khan (Trade)

  7. Yashasvi Jaiswal

  8. Kuldeep Sen

  9. Sandeep Sharma

  10. Riyan Parag

  11. Dhruv Jurel

  12. Kunal Singh Rathore

  13. Jos Buttler

  14. Trent Boult

  15. Adam Zampa

  16. Shimron Hetmyer

  17. Donovan Ferreira

IPL 2024 Rajasthan Royals - Players Released

  1. Joe Root (Opted Out)

  2. Jason Holder

  3. Abdul Basith

  4. Akash Vashisht

  5. Kuldip Yadav

  6. Obed McCoy

  7. Murugan Ashwin

  8. KC Cariappa

  9. KM Asif

