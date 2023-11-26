Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024: Full List of Lucknow Super Giants' Players Released & Retained

#IPL2024 | LucknowSuperGiants have released #JaydevUnadkat while #DeepakHooda has been retained by the side.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
IPL 2024: Full List of Lucknow Super Giants' Players Released & Retained
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Lucknow Super Giants have released Daniel Sams, an Australian left-arm pace all-rounder, and Jaydev Unadkat, an Indian fast bowler. However, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, and Mark Wood have been retained by the team.

They had already dealt Romario Shepherd to the Mumbai Indians, acquired Devdutt Padikkal through a trade with the Rajasthan Royals, and Avesh Khan to RR.

To complete their squad in time for the 2024 Indian Premier League, LSG will be considering strategic purchases at the upcoming auction, which takes place in Dubai on December 19.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants - Players Retained

KL Rahul

Quinton de Kock

Nicholas Pooran

Ayush Badoni

Kyle Mayers

Marcus Stoinis

Deepak Hooda

Ravi Bishnoi

Naveen-ul-Haq

Krunal Pandya

Yudhvir Singh

Prerak Mankad

Yash Thakur

Amit Mishra

Mark Wood

Mayank Yadav

Mohsin Khan

Devdutt Padikkal

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants - Players Released

  1. Jaydev Unadkat

  2. Daniel Sams

  3. Manan Vohra

  4. Swapnil Singh

  5. Karan Sharma

  6. Arpit Guleria

  7. Suryansh Shedge

  8. Karun Nair

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×