IPL 2024 Final: We Played Like Invincibles Throughout the Season – Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders clinched their third Indian Premier League title in commanding fashion, defeating by 8 wickets in the final and captain Shreyas Iyer reckoned that his team played like "invincibles" throughout the season, delivering flawless performances.
We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today. All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is.Shreyas Iyer, KKR Captain
The 29-year-old expressed that every member of the team fulfilled their roles effectively, and the journey to clinch the title has been a long one.
Absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. The wait was so long, longer than the match.Shreyas Iyer, KKR Captain
The winning captain said that his team was fortunate to bowl first and that every situation played out in their favor.
The game could have either way. SRH have been playing phenomenal cricket throughout the season. We were lucky to bowl first and every situation went in our favour. Thanks to SRH the way they played. Looking forward to play more competitive cricket.Shreyas Iyer, KKR Captain
Speaking about player of the match Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Starc, Iyer praised the pacer's unwavering commitment to his work ethic and recognised his consistent performance on the field.
That's when all the big players stand up, right! It was a high-pressure game and he's been so good off the field. He's never shown any complacency in his work ethics. He stepped up to the right occasion.Shreyas Iyer, KKR Captain
Speaking about Andre Russell, who returned with a 3-wicket haul, Iyer said:
Russell's got that magic wand, he's looking forward to pick wickets. When I look at him, I know he can look at me. All the guys stepped up at the right time. Made it easier. It has been a flawless season.Shreyas Iyer, KKR Captain
