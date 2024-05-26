IPL 2024 Final: Gambhir Said He'd Be Happy If We Lift the Trophy – Nitish Rana

After Kolkata Knight Riders ' emphatic 8-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) final to clinch their 3rd title, batter Nitish Rana shared insight into a conversation with team mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Rana disclosed that he had reached out to Gambhir to express his delight at Gambhir's return to the franchise. In response, Gambhir said that his true happiness would come when KKR lifted the trophy at the end of the season.