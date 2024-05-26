IPL 2024 Final: Gambhir Said He'd Be Happy If We Lift the Trophy – Nitish Rana

After ' emphatic 8-wicket victory over in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) final to clinch their 3rd title, batter Nitish Rana shared insight into a conversation with team mentor Gautam Gambhir.
Rana disclosed that he had reached out to Gambhir to express his delight at Gambhir's return to the franchise. In response, Gambhir said that his true happiness would come when KKR lifted the trophy at the end of the season.
When GG bhai was appointed as the mentor I had messaged him and said I am very happy he's coming back to KKR, but he said that he would be happy if we are on that podium lifting the trophy. Today is that day and I will never forget that message.Nitish Rana, KKR Batter
After concluding his coaching tenure with the Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir made a comeback to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor.
Gambhir had previously been associated with KKR from 2011 to 2017, a period marked by significant success. Under his captaincy, KKR secured the IPL title twice, made it to the playoffs five times.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)