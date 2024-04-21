IPL 2024: Virat & I Thought It Was Above the Waist – Faf on No Ball Controversy

Despite a commendable effort from their batting unit, Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their seventh defeat at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday (21 April). Chasing a target of 223 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Faf du Plessis-led team scored 221 runs. Among the many talking points from the match is the wicket of Virat Kohli, which had a significant role to play in the outcome.
Kohli, notably, had got off to an excellent start, scoring 18 runs in the first six deliveries that he faced. However, at the seventh time of asking, he lost his wicket to a Harshit Rana full-toss.
The former RCB skipper argued for a no-ball, albeit the ball tracking system concluded it was a fair delivery. Considering he was standing a few steps out of the popping crease, it did appear to be a close call. However, according to the replays, Kohli’s waist height was measured at 1.04m, whilst the height of the ball was 0.92m.
Following the dismissal, Kohli was seen engaging with the umpires in a heated discussion, visibly miffed by the decision. Speaking on the incident after the match, Faf du Plessis stated he thought the ball was above waist height, albeit he had to comply with the regulations.
It was crazy. Rules are rules, Virat and myself in that space thought the ball was higher than his waist. I guess they measured from the popping crease. You always find one team happy and the other not so with such decisions.Faf du Plessis
Unlike some of their previous defeats in their competition, where RCB had thrown the towel in unceremonious ways, they can hold their heads high after this defeat, having given a formidable Kolkata side a run for all their worth.
Faf du Plessis stated he was proud of his team, adding:
We thought the total was chaseable and thought it was a par score. You have to maximise the powerplay, and be okay with losing two or three wickets. We are as desperate. It was 10/10 from the effort perspective. That's why I am saying I am proud. Guys put their bodies on the line. We are just as desperate to get back to winning ways. We have an unbelievable fan base. The RCB chant is the loudest. Desperately want to make our fans proud.Faf du Plessis
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)