IPL 2024: I’m Extremely Proud, It Takes Heart To Win 6 in a Row – Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s campaign at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), which ranged from outright extraordinary in the second half to extraordinarily poor in the first, met its conclusion on Wednesday (22 May). Losing out to Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the Eliminator, Bengaluru’s wait for the elusive maiden title was further prolonged.

However, despite his team’s hopes of lifting the silverware not materialising, RCB captain Faf du Plessis stated he was ‘extremely proud’ of what his players had achieved, for they became the first-ever team in the competition’s history to qualify for the playoffs after losing seven of the first eight matches.