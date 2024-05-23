ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024: CSK’s Tushar Deshpande Mocks RCB After Their Loss, Later Deletes Story

Notably, RCB had defeated Chennai Super Kings in a virtual knockout match.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 4-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator, Chennai Super Kings' pacer Tushar Deshpande mocked the team on social media.

Deshpande took to Instagram to troll the franchise. Deshpande posted a meme on his Instagram story featuring a photo of the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station, captioned "Bengaluru Cant."

However, the CSK bowler deleted the story later.

Notably, RCB had defeated Chennai Super Kings in a virtual knockout match.

Tushar Deshpande's Instagram story. 

Image: Screengrab

Notably, RCB had defeated Chennai Super Kings in a virtual knockout match. RCB's 27-run victory over CSK secured them fourth place in the standings, which ousted Chennai from the playoffs race.

Talking about the Eliminator clash, chasing a target of 173, RR reached 174/6 in 20 overs, thanks in part to Yashasvi Jaiswal's crucial 45 off 30 balls and Riyan Parag's 36 off 26 balls. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj was the standout bowler, taking two wickets.

Topics:  IPL   Indian Premier League   IPL 2024 

