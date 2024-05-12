IPL 2024: CSK Move to 3rd Place With Comfortable 5-Wkt Win Over Rajasthan Royals

The right-arm leg-break bowler answered the call of his captain as he caught Mitchell, who was prancing down the pitch and missed the ball completely to be given out for LBW which was confirmed upon review.

Moeen Ali’s introduction in the game came when the run rate had already fallen to a run a ball and fantastic bowling by Chahal, Ashwin, Avesh Khan and Nandre Burger saw pressure build on the Chennai batsmen.

The men in yellow went 40 balls without hitting a boundary which saw Ali try and clear the boundary off a full-length delivery by Burger but was caught by Avesh Khan near the boundary rope.

The Royals looked to be creeping back into the game with the run rate slowly creeping up until Shivam Dube decided to take matters into his own hands in the 14th over when he smashed 14 runs off the first three deliveries. Dube also gave away his wicket on the last ball of the over but not before the damage was done.