5 Players Who Could Be on Kolkata Knight Riders' Agenda at IPL Auction 2024

Having been an integral part of KKR in 2022, Australia’s Test and ODI skipper would be one of the most sought-after players for the franchise. Along with his vicious striking and pace changes, the 30-year-old also brings a wealth of experience, familiarity with the team and skillful captaincy to the table.

Cummins participated in six IPL seasons in the past, scoring 379 runs and taking 45 wickets in 42 games. After being purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for an incredible 15.50 crores, he was the most expensive purchase made during the 2020 Indian Premier League auction. His last season of competition was in 2022, when he claimed seven wickets and amassed 63 runs in five games.