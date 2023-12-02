Join Us On:
IPL Auction: 1166 Players Register, 4 Indians Among 25 at Rs 2 Crore Base Price

IPL 2024 auction: 1166 players have registered for the auction, with 25 slotting their base price at Rs 2 crore.

The Quint
Published
IPL
2 min read
It's the season of T20 league auctions and the BCCI has lined up two big ones in the coming weeks with the Women's Premier League auction slated for 9 December in Mumbai, followed by the 19 December Indian Premier League auction in Dubai.

On 2 December, the WPL announced their list of 165 players who have registered for the second season's auction, that includes 104 Indians and 61 overseas players. Just two players though are slotted at a base price of Rs 50 lakh

IPL auction 2024: A look at the 10 teams and their available auction purses.

(Gfx: The Quint/Namita Chauhan)

The men's auction though has a little more in store with 85 players, including the likes of Shardul Thakur and Harry Brook, being released by the franchises. It is now learned that 1166 players have since registered for the December auction, with 25 slotting their base price at Rs 2 crore.

Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Kedar Jadhav are the four Indians at the maximum base price while seven of Australia's 2023 ICC ODI World Cup-winning squad are also at Rs 2 crore. Skipper Pat Cummins, Player of the Match in the final Travis Head, Mitch Starc, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott and Josh Inglis will all be looking to find new teams.

IPL Auction 2024: Players at Rs 2 Crore Base Price

Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Lockie Ferguson, Gerald Coetzee, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews

IPL Auction 2024: Players at Rs 1.5 Crore Base Price

Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Phil Salt, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford

Topics:  IPL 2024   IPL 2024 Auction 

