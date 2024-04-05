IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Thanks Yuvraj Singh, Lara After Match-Winning Knock

The latest episode of the Abhishek Sharma carnage in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) was unveiled in Hyderabad on Friday (5 April), as the youngster played yet another remarkable knock. Having been given the chance to open the innings for the first time this season, owing to Mayank Agarwal’s unavailability, Abhishek struck a 12-ball 37 against Chennai Super Kings.

Although the target was only 166 runs, the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder fired all cylinders from the beginning, and took only two overs to get on cruise control. In the second over of the innings, bowled by Mukesh Choudhary, Abhishek struck a couple of sixes and as many fours, accumulating 27 runs in that over.