IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Fastest Fifty in IPL History

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal goes all guns blazing as he scores a half-century off just 13 balls

Nandini Rikhee
Published
IPL
1 min read
IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Fastest Fifty in IPL History
The young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal is not leaving any stone unturned in making his name known to the entire cricket world. Once again, he has played another sizzling knock and has also registered a new record to his name as he scored the fastest fifty in the history of IPL, while playing against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday

The young star didn't show any mercy on Kolkata bowlers as he scored a half-century in just 13 balls. With this, he surpassed KL Rahul and Pat Cummins who previously held the record of the fastest fifty off 14 balls. The star batter is still going all guns blazing as he is on his way to scoring a century.

Netizens are praising Yashasvi for his fiery knock:

