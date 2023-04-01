IPL 2023: Williamson’s Knee Injury Has NZ Worried Over Availability for 2023 CWC

The experienced Williamson is expected to be a crucial figure for New Zealand in the 50-overs World Cup in India in October-November. Therefore the Black Caps will be worried till the seriousness of his injury and the length of his absence is known.



On Saturday, during the pre-match press conference for the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka, New Zealand coach Gary Stead put up a cautious front to questions about Williamson's availability for the World Cup.



"Our first thoughts are obviously with him, we're not sure at this stage of the severity of the injury. He's being assessed in the next 24-48 hours, so we will know more after that," Stead was quoted as saying by media in New Zealand. Stead said he spoke to Williamson since the incident and found him in "OK" spirits.