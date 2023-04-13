IPL 2023: Updated Team Standings After Rajasthan Beat Dhoni's CSK by 3 Runs
Rajasthan Royals have returned to the top of the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Chennai Super Kings in a last-over thriller on Wednesday at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium.
All thanks to Jos Buttler’s stunning half-century, and Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer’s powerful innings, Rajasthan managed to put 175/8 on the board. CSK’s batting order on the other hand played really well initially with Devon Conway scoring a half-century. The middle order of the Super Kings however collapsed sooner than expected. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja took the baton in their hands and managed to stretch the match till the very last ball with Dhoni hitting 2 sixes in the last over. However, their efforts couldn’t help the team cross the finish line and the Kings lost to the Royals by 3 runs.
With this, Rajasthan Royals is now positioned at the top of the 2023 IPL standings while Chennai Super Kings are stationed at the 5th spot.
