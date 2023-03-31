IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande Makes History, Becomes First ‘Impact Player'

Chennai Super Kings' pacer Tushar Deshpande made history on Friday made history, becoming the first 'Impact Player' of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gujarat Titans' B. Sai Sudharsan joined him as the second player to be picked as Impact Player, coming in as a substitute for New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, who had suffered an injury while fielding in the first innings.

Deshpande became the first beneficiary of the newly-introduced rule, replacing middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu in their opening match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.