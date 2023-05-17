The Debut Candidates – IPL 2023’s 5 Emerging Stars Who Could Play for India Soon

What will be remembered and eternised from his prolonged list of miraculous achievements is his last-over exploits against Gujarat Titans, wherein he struck five consecutive sixes to win the game for his team.

That being said, with three half-centuries – which includes both quickfire knocks, like the one against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and innings where he had to exercise restraint in the face of adverse batting conditions, like the one in Chepauk against Chennai – Rinku has done enough to prove is his, for all the hype the word generates, a ‘multi-dimensional’ batter.

Speaking to The Quint, Rinku’s childhood coach from Aligarh, Masood Uz Zafar Amini said “In my opinion, Rinku is 90% there (in terms of selection in the national team). With what he has been doing in the IPL, the selectors’ doors have definitely been knocked on. Now, it is up to them to open the door, because on grounds of performance, he surely deserves a chance in the Indian T20I team.”