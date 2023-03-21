IPL 2023: Sreesanth Joins Star Sports' Commentary Panel

Two T20 World Cup winning captains Paul Collingwood and Aaron Finch, former England legend Kevin Pietersen will all be headlining the overseas commentary panel.

Another fan favourite - Danny Morrison - will be seen in his elements on Star Sports' coverage of IPL 2023. One of the greatest all-rounders ever and a former IPL coach Jacques Kallis makes his debut on Star Sports' panel.

Former Australia batters David Hussey, who was also KKR mentor and Matthew Hayden, CSK legend, will join Kallis and Pietersen. Former Purple Cap winner Imran Tahir will lend his perspective on spin-bowling, expected to play a crucial role at certain venues as IPL travels to 12 venues for the first time ever.

Former IPL coaches Tom Moody, Daniel Vettori and Simon Katich will provide an insider's view on the game, analysing tactics and plays.