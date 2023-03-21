IPL 2023: Sreesanth Joins Star Sports' Commentary Panel
Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth is set to start his career as a TV commentator during 2023 IPL.
Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth is set to start his career as a TV commentator during the 2023 Indian Premier League with TV broadcasters Star Sports.
The network, on Tuesday, announced a star-studded panel of commentators that also features some of the most decorated players to have graced the 22 yards.
Two T20 World Cup winning captains Paul Collingwood and Aaron Finch, former England legend Kevin Pietersen will all be headlining the overseas commentary panel.
Another fan favourite - Danny Morrison - will be seen in his elements on Star Sports' coverage of IPL 2023. One of the greatest all-rounders ever and a former IPL coach Jacques Kallis makes his debut on Star Sports' panel.
Former Australia batters David Hussey, who was also KKR mentor and Matthew Hayden, CSK legend, will join Kallis and Pietersen. Former Purple Cap winner Imran Tahir will lend his perspective on spin-bowling, expected to play a crucial role at certain venues as IPL travels to 12 venues for the first time ever.
Former IPL coaches Tom Moody, Daniel Vettori and Simon Katich will provide an insider's view on the game, analysing tactics and plays.
Big Indian Names
The panel will also boast of legendary Indian openers with contrasting batting and commentary styles - Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag. Adding to the diversity and stature to the broadcast ranks will be Mithali Raj, one of the greatest women cricketers of all time.
Four-time IPL and two-time World Champion Harbhajan Singh will be joined by Mohammad Kaif.
The strong line-up also includes former India all-rounder and winner of ICC T20 World Cup 2007 - Irfan Pathan.
Making his debut on Star Sports' panel will be Irfan's brother, two-time World champion and one of the most impactful IPL players ever - Yusuf Pathan.
Former India opener and three-time IPL champion Murali Vijay makes a foray into sports broadcasting for the first time ever and will be joined by Laxmipathy Balaji, who also has three IPL titles to his name, two as player and one as member of the CSK coaching staff.
The strong title winners' list also includes Subramaniam Badrinath, who won two titles with CSK. S Sreesanth also joins the elite ranks of experts and will infuse his infectious energy to the most watched Cricket show in India - Cricket Live.
Along with Sunil Gavaskar, 1983 World Cup winners Sandeep Patil and Kris Srikkanth also join Star Sports' panel, adding a unique generational perspective to the broadcast.
