IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Rope in Sisanda Magala To Replace Kyle Jamieson
IPL 2023: Speedster Sisanda Magala picked up three wickets in his four T20I matches for South Africa.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as a replacement for New Zealand bowler, Kyle Jamieson, for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Jamieson, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for Rs 1 crore, the IPL Governing Council informed in a release on Sunday, 19 March.
Jamieson's replacement, Magala has rich experience in the shortest format of the game. Though he has played just four T20Is for South Africa, the pacer has a reputation for being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years. He will join CSK at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.
IPL 2023 will start on 31 March with Gujarat Giants taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The final will be played on 28 May in Ahmedabad.
RCB Replace Will Jacks With Michael Bracewell
Magala is the second player to be brought in as a replacement player for an IPL franchise. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) signed New Zealand's Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks.
Jacks was signed by RCB for Rs 3.2 crore, but sustained a muscle injury while fielding in England's second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur. After scans and consultation with a specialist, he was forced to pull out of the IPL.
His replacement, Bracewell, has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs and picked up 21 wickets for New Zealand. The 32-year old Bracewell, who has never previously played in the IPL, will join RCB at his base price of Rs 1 crore.
RCB will play their first game of the IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians on 2 April. It will be their first fixture at their home ground, Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, since May 2019.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: IPL Indian Premier League IPL 2023
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.