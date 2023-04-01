Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad Tops Charts With 92 in Opener
IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 92 against Gujarat Titans and became the first Orange Cap holder of IPL 2023
IPL's Orange Cap is an honour awarded to the batter who scores the highest number of runs during the Indian Premier League season. The list of its season-end winners include some eminent names like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, David Warner and Kane Williamson, among others.
The Orange Cap holders keep on changing during the season depending on the update in the number of runs being scored by the player. The player who finishes the season with the highest number of runs is considered the Orange Cap winner.
IPL 2023 kicked off on Friday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium with MS Dhoni’s CSK taking on the Gujarat Titans where Hardik Pandya's defending champions won by 5 wickets.
However, despite their defeat, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s stellar performance was a silver lining for CSK on Friday.
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s terrific performance against Gujarat Titans tonight made him the first Orange Cap holder of IPL 2023. Gaikwad scored 92 runs off 50 balls and played a crucial role in helping CSK post a target of 179 runs. His power-hitting innings included a total number 4 fours and 9 sixes.
The race for Orange Cap will be interesting to watch with some of the best and most talented players gracing the IPL season 16 with their presence. It will be interesting to see who will be able to maintain consistency in his performance and takes away the Orange Cap.
Chennai Super Kings posted a target of 179, thanks to Ruturaj’s knock, against Gujarat Titans in the first clash of IPL season 16 but couldn’t convert it into their victory as Shubman Gill’s fine half-century and some hard-hitting by Gujarat’s tail-enders took the match away from their hands.
