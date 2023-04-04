IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant Makes His First Public Appearance, Cheers for Delhi

Indian wicket-keeper batsman and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was seen in the stands on Tuesday while cheering for the team in their first home game of IPL 2023. Pant, who had a horrific accident in December last year, made a public appearance for the first time since the unfortunate incident.

Pant made his way to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi in his SUV and with the help of crutches entered the stands of the stadium to show support for his team. He could be seen dressed in a white t-shirt and wore black shades for his first outing after the accident. His legs could be seen heavily bandaged as he is recovering from the injuries.

Earlier, IPL posted a video on Twitter featuring Prithvi Shaw, who wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery as Delhi Capitals gear up for their first home game