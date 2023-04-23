IPL 2023: Faf Scores 62, Maxwell Makes 77 as RCB Post 189/9 vs Rajasthan at Home

Put in to bat first, RCB suffered two early blows in the form of Virat Kohli and Shahbaz Ahmed. Then, Faf du Plessis and Glen Maxwell got into the rebuilding act and took the Power-play score to 62/2.



Trent Boult started the attack brilliantly as he first trapped skipper Kohli for a first-ball duck. He then removed Shahbaz on the first of the third over, leaving RCB for 12/2.



In the next over Faf du Plessis opened arms and smashed Sandeep Sharma's back-to-back maximums and followed that up with a brilliant boundary towards deep square-leg, taking 16 runs off the over.



Then, Maxwell joined the party hitting a couple of boundaries in the next over. He continued with hitting in the next over as he smashed a boundary and a six, taking the Power-play total to 62 after losing two early wickets.



The hosts didn't lose a single wicket after the Power-play and stood strong at 135/2 after 13 overs before Du Plessis got run out in the 14th over.



After 10 runs off the seventh over Yuzvendra Chahal and Jason Holder bowled a few economical overs to slow down the run rate. But Maxwell has different plans as he went for six in the 10th over to complete his fifty off 26 balls. Then du Plessis ended the over with a boundary toward extra cover and RCB touched the 100-run mark halfway through the innings.