IPL 2023: Virat, Faf, Maxwell Smash Fifties as RCB Score 212/2 vs Lucknow

Maxwell laid the foundation for the acceleration with a beautiful inside-out slash over cover for four and followed it up with a loft over long-on for six off Mishra. Du Plessis took a brace of sixes off Bishnoi in the 15th over -- with the second of it being a monstrous 115-m hit going above the roof of the stadium. Maxwell closed the over with another six slammed down the ground.



A chipped loft over long-off for six off Wood brought du Plessis' fifty in 35 balls. Maxwell welcomed Avesh in the 17th over with a hoick over square leg for six, before slicing him over extra cover for four.



The duo then teared into Unadkat in the 18th over -- Maxwell sliced through third man for four and earned a reprieve when Krunal dropped his catch on the very next ball. Du Plessis slammed consecutive sixes over the leg side, before ending the over with a sliced four through backward point.



Maxwell brought up his fifty in 24 balls with back-to-back sixes off Avesh in the 19th over -- second of which was the shot of the night -- opening the bat face late to glide over deep point. After the second-wicket stand completed its century in just 44 balls, du Plessis slammed Avesh through extra cover for four.



Maxwell pulled Wood over deep backward square leg for six in the final over, before the pace bounced back by uprooting the batter's leg-stump with a 150kph scorcher, as Bangalore fetched a whopping 108 runs in the last seven overs.