IPL 2023: RCB Name Parnell, Vyshak as Replacements for Topley, Patidar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday named Wayne Parnell and Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for the injured Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar respectively for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Topley suffered a shoulder injury while fielding during RCB's opening match of the season against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Patidar did not feature in RCB's first game of the season due to a heel injury. He has not recovered yet and is ruled out of the 16th edition of the tournament owing to the same.