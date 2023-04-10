ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After SRH Defeat PBKS By 8 Wickets

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings after SRH Defeat PBKS By 8 Wickets

Nandini Rikhee
Published
IPL
IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After SRH Defeat PBKS By 8 Wickets
On Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad won their first match of the 2023 season, against Punjab Kings and added much needed two points to their tally.

With this win, the team has now moved up to the 8th position in the IPL 2023 points table while PBKS has slipped to 6th spot.

In Sunday's afternoon match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Gujarat Titans in a last over thriller as Rinku Singh fired 5 sixes off the last 5 balls of the last over. With this amazing win, KKR has now advanced to second spot while Gujarat Titans is stationed at 4th position.

