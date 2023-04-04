IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After CSK vs LSG

Season 16 of the IPL is going on with great fervour as all the teams have been successful in keeping the audience entertained with some great performances and interesting matches. Chennai Super Kings returned to Chepauk in style on Monday as the team defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs, thanks to a half century by Ruturaj Gaikwad and a fierce knock by Devon Conway.

The reunion of CSK and Chepauk was accompanied by a snippet of MS Dhoni’s great finishing skills as the skipper announced the return to Chepauk with 2 sixes. Those 2 were indeed enough to make the fans go crazy as they saw their favourite finisher in his element.