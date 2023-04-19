IPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Move to Sixth After Third Straight Victory

IPL 2023 completed 25 matches on Tuesday with the clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The match ended in Mumbai’s favour as they beat Sunrisers by 14 runs, bowling all their batters out on 178, with one ball to spare.

Mumbai’s batters displayed a powerful show on Tuesday night as they collectively played attacking cricket to post a target of 193 runs. While Cameroon Green scored an unbeaten 64, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma contributed to the total by hitting the ball out of the park on multiple occasions. The bowlers too contributed collectively to the win as every bowler except Hrithik Shokeen managed to grab a wicket.