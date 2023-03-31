IPL 2023: Gaikwad's 92 Helps Chennai Post 178/7 Against Gujarat Titans in Opener

Next over after Conway's dismissal, Gaikwad shifted gears and hit debutant Joshua Little for a back-to-back boundary and a maximum with Moeen also getting a four, taking 15 runs off the over.



The next over, after a dot and a single, Moeen hit a four. The pressure got to Shami as he sent down a no-ball and Moeen took full advantage of it, slicing it over the long-off boundary for a flat six off the free-hit. He then pulled it away through midwicket for four more.



In the sixth over, Pandya brought Rashid Khan into the attack. After a dot ball, the spinner almost got Moeen, who missed a sweep and Rashid appealed for LBW, which the former successfully reviewed as the ball pitched outside the leg stump. He then danced down the pitch and lofted it over Rashid's head for a boundary.



Rashid struck right back after the boundary to dismiss Moeen, who look to go over extra cover but edged it behind where Wriddhiman Saha clung onto the catch, reducing CSK 51/2 after the powerplay.



The next over Gaikwad hit Pandya for back-to-back maximums before Rashid claimed his second in the eighth over, removing Ben Stokes, who tried to punch it through cover but the ball skid sharply, taking a nick to the keeper giving another good catch to Saha.



The next over Gaikwad brought up his 11th IPL fifty with a magnificent six off the bowling of Joseph. He completed his half-century off just 23 balls with five maximums and three boundaries. Halfway through, Chennai was reeling at 93/3.



Gaikwad was on another level as he was mostly dealing with boundaries, showcasing his impressive skills. Ambati Rayudu joined the party, hitting a brilliant six over midwicket.



A couple of balls later, Gaikwad went for a six but Kane Williamson showcased an excellent effort at the midwicket boundary as he caught the ball and flicked it in the air before going over the ropes. But in the process, he hurt his right knee and was seemingly in a lot of pain.