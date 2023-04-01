IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Hang Rishabh Pant's Jersey on Dugout in Opener vs LSG

As Rishabh Pant continues his recovery from the road accident earlier this year, his IPL team keeps their skipper in mind even as they've started their 2023 campaign.

During Saturday night's match against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi's dugout was seen with Pant's number 17 jersey hanging on the dugout.

The franchise tweeted a picture of the jersey with the caption, 'Always in our dugout. Always in our team'.

With Pant out of the season, David Warner has been named the franchise's captain for this year.