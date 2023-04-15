IPL 2023, DC vs RCB Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch the Match Live

The Indian Premier League, IPL 2023 is gearing up and becoming more interesting. The next match is between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) that will be played today, 15 April 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is the 20th match of the IPL 2023 competition and both the teams have an opportunity to improve their standings in the game.

This face off between the two teams is expected to be an exciting encounter and RCB may be able to take advantage of their home ground and claim a much-needed victory. If DC wins, they will be experiencing its first victory of the competition. Thus, it is an important match for both the teams.

Currently, RCB are in eighth place and they have won only one match out their three face offs. DC is on the last position after losing all their five matches. The Delhi Capitals' net run rate is the worst in the league.

Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the IPL 2023 so as to when, where, and how to watch the twentieth match of the IPL 2023.