IPL 2023, DC vs RCB Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch the Match Live
IPL 2023 Live: Check when & where to watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match live
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Indian Premier League, IPL 2023 is gearing up and becoming more interesting. The next match is between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) that will be played today, 15 April 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is the 20th match of the IPL 2023 competition and both the teams have an opportunity to improve their standings in the game.
This face off between the two teams is expected to be an exciting encounter and RCB may be able to take advantage of their home ground and claim a much-needed victory. If DC wins, they will be experiencing its first victory of the competition. Thus, it is an important match for both the teams.
Currently, RCB are in eighth place and they have won only one match out their three face offs. DC is on the last position after losing all their five matches. The Delhi Capitals' net run rate is the worst in the league.
Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the IPL 2023 so as to when, where, and how to watch the twentieth match of the IPL 2023.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Squad
RCB vs DC, Delhi Capitals probable XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
DC v RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore probable XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey/Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Live Streaming Details
Where will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals be played?
The IPL 2023 match between RCB and DC, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
When will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals begin?
The IPL 2023 match, RCB vs DC will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, 15 April 2023.
Where can the fans watch the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on TV?
The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Where can the fans watch the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals online?
The fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals on Jio Cinema app.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: IPL 2023 Indian Premier League 2023
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.