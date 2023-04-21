IPL 2023: Chennai & Ahmedabad to Host Knockout Stage Matches, and Final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final, to be held from May 23-28 in Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Qualifier 1, to be played among the top two teams in the points table, will be held on May 23 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will be followed by the Eliminator, played between third and fourth-ranked teams in the table on May 24 at the same venue.