IPL 2023: Another Title for the Same Old MS Dhoni, But in a New Role This Season

Captain Cool, and the Master of Timing

What also sets Dhoni apart is the fact that he very quickly assesses and understands the strengths and weaknesses of his teams.

He knew for a while as India’s Test skipper that he just did not have the bowling attack to take 20 wickets away from home and therefore opted for a safety first, almost a defensive strategy to tire out rival batters.

He knew for a while that his ODI squad needed a recast, first in 2008 and then in 2012. On both occasions Dhoni knew he was looking ahead rather than staying just in the present. It paid dividends in the form of the 2011 World Cup title and the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

In the same vein with the Test squad, he knew his champion batters like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag were on the last legs in their careers. He resisted change to the line-up on that ill-fated disastrous tour of Australia in 2011-12. A lot of former cricketers pressed for a young Rohit Sharma to be drafted in, but Dhoni did not want to be the one to push for a generational shift which was already on the anvil.

He knew that his time as a Test player was over when everyone else expected him to join the 100 Test club. The moment he saw Kohli leading India adequately during the series in 2014-15, Dhoni quit quietly without much fanfare and that too moments after he spoke at a press conference. Similarly, when he saw that Kohli was ready to lead India across all three formats he quit the white ball leadership in January 2017 again without any drama.

His retirement from international cricket in 2020 was also uneventful, an Instagram post just confirming what had been known by all for over 12 months.