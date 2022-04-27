IPL 2022: Wriddhiman Saha, Tewatia-Rashid Help Gujarat Win by 5 Wickets vs SRH

Batting first, the Sunrisers Hyderabad did not have the best start even though Abhishek Sharma was going great guns at his end. Captain Kane Williamson could not deal with Mohammed Shami, and saw his stumps knocked over for 5.

Sharma and Rahul Tripathi then added 18 runs before Shami struck again. The pacer dismissed Tripathi for 16 as Gujarat took a review and had the decision go in their favour.

Sharma was then joined by Aiden Markram, but the southpaw wasn’t slowing down, picking off a couple of boundaries of Alzarri Joseph, to finish the powerplay with the score on 53/2.

The young opener continued to play with great confidence as Markram settled in at the other end, neither looking particularly troubled in the middle. Sharma was taking on his old colleague Rashid Khan with great elan, lofting him over long on boundary for a six. The second time Sharma did that to Rashid, it got him his half-century off 33 deliveries, with SRH motoring along by now.

Markram meanwhile had just started to get going and SRH were at 112/2 after 12 overs, all set for a good solid finish. Markram and Sharma continued in their merry ways, causing a fair amount of concern for Gujarat, putting on 96 runs from 61 balls.

And just as the batters were looking to accelerate a little more, Alzarri Joseph castled Sharma for 66 off 42 deliveries. Wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran added 3 to the cause and became Shami’s third wicket.