IPL 2022: Winners of Orange Cap and Purple Cap

Debutants Gujarat Titans have won the IPL 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals to win their first title. They beat RR by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was a one-sided contest for the Titans who were asked to bowl first. The RR batting weren't able to score the big runs against the GT bowlers led by skipper Hardik Pandya, and could only manage 130 runs.

Titans who were chasing a target of 131 at their home ground, were well-prepared to face the RR bowlers. Opener Shubhman Gill remained unbeaten on 45 and hit the winning runs for his team.