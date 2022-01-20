Which Indian Players Are Likely to Attract High Bids at the 2022 IPL Auction?

Part of the brilliant team that the Delhi Capitals had put together under head coach Ricky Ponting, the Indian batter Shreyas Iyer was a crucial cog in the batting line-up, apart from being the captain as well.

Iyer, who took over from Gautam Gambhir for the Delhi franchise as captain in 2018, has been instrumental in the team’s turnaround and started his captaincy stint with an unbeaten match-winning knock of 93 off 40 deliveries with 10 sixes.

The next year, in 2019, he led Delhi to the playoffs after 7 years and bettered that in 2020 when Delhi reached the finals, losing to Mumbai Indians.

Iyer suffered a shoulder injury in 2021 and missed the major chunk of the tournament, but has since returned to full fitness.

With Iyer back to fitness and going full tilt whenever he takes the field, he will be a key part of any team’s set up as a batter and as a possible captain.

Will Delhi snap him up again at the auction or will another franchise break the bank for a player, who is a proven leader in terms of getting the best out of his side in the IPL?