IPL 2022: Washington Sundar Likely to Miss 2 Games for SRH Due to Injury

"Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger," ESPNcricinfo quoted coach Tom Moody as saying.



"We must monitor that over the next two-three days. Hopefully, it isn't a significant blow. I'd imagine it'd take probably a week or so to settle down," he added.



The leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and J Suchith, the left-arm spinning all-rounder, are two potential options Sunrisers can choose from. They also have Abdul Samad, one of their retention, who can bowl some part-time leg-spin.



"We also consider Aiden Markram as a good sixth bowler, and he bowls spin well. Most teams we've played have quite a few left-handers in their top order, so it has suited us to have eight overs of off-spin if we require," Moody said of their bowling plans.



"We haven't yet seen the surface turn a huge amount, but as the tournament unfolds, we may see the conditions change slightly where spinners come into the game and then that balance of pace versus spin might change," he added.



Meanwhile, the injury to batter Rahul Tripathi, which forced him to retire hurt midway during their chase against Titans, isn't a serious one.



Tripathi, who came to bat at No 3, fell flat on the ground clutching onto his right hamstring that needed medical attention on Monday. He left the field after having made an 11-ball 17, but by then Sunrisers were well on their way to a second straight win. Nicholas Pooran and Markram took SRH over the victory line with five balls to spare.



"He's fine, he's just getting cramped. It's humid conditions and we get him to run to hotspots, so he covers a lot of ground in the first two-three overs. That is something we may need to look at to make sure we get the maximum out of him with the bat because obviously, he is a very valuable player for us," said SRH coach.



Sunrisers are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings coming up on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

(With IANS Inputs)