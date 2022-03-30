IPL 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga Picks Four Wickets as RCB Bowl KKR Out For 128

Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders crumbled to 128 all out against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

Everything went right for Bangalore, from winning the toss to skittling Kolkata for a paltry total.

Kolkata's batting order were the masters of their own downfall. In a quest to hit hard against anything coming their way, they fell while attempting to play extravagant strokes instead of adjusting to the match situation. Apart from Hasaranga, Akash Deep took three while Harshal Patel scalped two wickets.