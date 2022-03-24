IPL 2022: Virat, Raina Post Wishes as Dhoni Hands Over CSK Captaincy to Jadeja
MS Dhoni has handed the CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Thursday afternoon that Ravindra Jadeja will be taking over as captain of the franchise from MS Dhoni, with immediate effect.
Reactions from current and former cricketers, and fans poured in on social media, reminiscing the many contributions of the wicketkeeper-batter as the leader of the team.
Former India opener K Srikkanth said that Dhoni leaves a rich legacy.
"#MSDhoni quits as captain - never in a million years did I think it was possible! What a leader @msdhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for @imjadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the IPL by a mile @ChennaiIPL!" he wrote on Twitter.
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli said Dhoni's "legendary" tenure as CSK captain will never be forgotten by the fans.
"Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always," Kohli captioned his post on the KOO app.
Former CSK player Suresh Raina said he is thrilled to see Jadeja take over the reins of the side.
"Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can't think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best Ravindra Jadeja. It's an exciting phase and I'm sure you will live up to all the expectations and love," Raina tweeted.
Famous cricket commentator Harsh Bhogle said that Dhoni handing over the captaincy is big news.
"Dhoni handing over the captaincy is big news (after all he is CSK!) but not entirely surprising given the person he is. I don't think he will play every game either. Just like him. (Will miss those wonderful presentations with him though!)," Harsh Bhogle said.
Jadeja, who has been an integral part of CSK since 2012, will be captaining his first IPL side even as Dhoni will continue to represent CSK this season, an official statement from the franchise confirmed.
Dhoni has captained in 204 matches in the IPL-winning 121, losing 82 and one match ended in a no-result. His win percentage is 59.60.
Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK won four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021 as well as two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.
Meanwhile, IPL 2022 will begin with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.
