IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore's Camp
Virat took some time off after the Sri Lanka series before joining the IPL bubble.
Former skipper Virat Kohli joined Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) preparations for the upcoming 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Maharashtra, on Monday.
While the rest of the available players had joined the camp days back with training on in full swing, Virat elected to take a small break after the Sri Lanka series before joining the RCB IPL bubble.
"King Kohli has arrived! That's it. That's the news," tweeted the official social media handle of the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise.
The franchise also tweeted some photographs of Kohli's arrival with the former India and RCB skipper seen smiling after settling in his room. Video clips of his arrival at the team's base too were doing the rounds of social media sites on Monday.
Kohli has been with the Royal Challengers since the inception of the league in 2008 and was their skipper for eight seasons before he relinquished the captaincy at the end of the 2021 season.
The 33-year-old Kohli is the all-time leading batter in the IPL with 6283 runs from 207 matches at an average of 37.39 and a strike rate of 129.54 with the highest score of 113.
Faf du Plessis has been named the team's new captain.
